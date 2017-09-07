GETTING TO KNOW…Arthur Muhl – Content Director, Announcer, and really good guy!

How did you start your radio journey?

My fascination with radio can be traced back to primary school. Each morning before heading off to Mount Gravatt State School, I’d religiously listen to the ABC’s 7:45am news bulletin. My passion for radio intensified in high school through my involvement in the school radio station, and I landed my first fulltime radio job at Brisbane’s 4KQ in 1981. In the late 1980s, I worked at Family Radio as Breakfast host and sponsorship salesperson before the station was granted its permanent broadcasting licence in 2001. Since then I’ve spent my time at Perth’s Christian radio station, 98.5 Sonshine FM, and many more of my recent years at the ABC.

What motivates you about this new role?

To remember and understand why 96five was established in the first place many decades ago – offering a relevant, authentic and uncompromising message of hope found only in Jesus Christ. I have always remembered a verse given to me by former 96five colleague and close friend Leanne McDougall: “May I wish for you God’s peace and His richest blessing. May you know clearly what He wants you to do. And I pray it’s not too distressing. When Family Radio wins the fight and goes to air fulltime, you may come

back…” It’s almost prophetic since, nearly 27 years later, I have indeed returned and the circle is complete.