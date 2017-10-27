carina state school, school, excursion

Ken, Nicky and Steve were at Carina State School for a morning filled with nothing but fun!

The Carina school community was greeted with food, hot drinks, golf, jumping castles and the live broadcast from school grounds.

The morning was definitely packed with lots of fun and laughs, so we hope everyone had as much fun as we did!

Check out the gallery of the morning below, and a massive thank you to Carina State School for hosting the 96five team!

If you want 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve to broadcast live from your school at our next School Excursion, click here.