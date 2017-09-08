Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

Despite feeling like winter had returned, the students and teachers of Citipointe Christian College put on a great morning with Ken, Nicky and Steve excited to broadcast live from this great school!

The school community had heaps of choices to stay warm with jumping castles, food stalls, and a Westpac Lifesaver Rescue helicopter landing! Our 96five crew invited students to read the weather, there was a race between an Australian 400m champion and Nicky, and lots of fun had by all.

Check out some of the awesome photos from the morning here, and thanks for having us Citipointe Christian College!