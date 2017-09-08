Citipointe Christian College:
School Excursion

By 96five Friday 8 Sep 201796five Breakfast

Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

Despite feeling like winter had returned, the students and teachers of Citipointe Christian College put on a great morning with Ken, Nicky and Steve excited to broadcast live from this great school!

The school community had heaps of choices to stay warm with jumping castles, food stalls, and a Westpac Lifesaver Rescue helicopter landing! Our 96five crew invited students to read the weather, there was a race between an Australian 400m champion and Nicky, and lots of fun had by all.

Check out some of the awesome photos from the morning here, and thanks for having us Citipointe Christian College!

headmaster, 96five

 

Related Articles

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

Grab Us A Snowdome

Ness to ‘Bust a Move’ during the News

Celebrate the women in our lives!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Not a hero, but just doing a job. A Brissie nurse’s story of working in civil wars & natural disasters.

MOVIE REVIEW: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

TACO BELL IS COMING TO BRISBANE!

Do you drink coffee? You will want to know about this!

Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

MARRIAGE WEEK: Keeping Love Alive

The Wedding Cake made from supermarket ingredients!

GETTING TO KNOW…Arthur Muhl – Content Director, Announcer, and really good guy!