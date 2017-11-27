Encouragement to a Single Mum & Hope to a City!

By Christie MannMonday 27 Nov 2017

You’re shining hope to people like Siobhan!

 Life’s not always easy. That’s why your support of 96five is such a beacon of hope. Siobhan shares:

As a single parent, I am aware of many challenges, and I am fortunate to be in a stable financial position. I have two beautiful daughters who enjoy your station as well”.

The wonderful thing is that along with Siobhan, you’re sharing hope by supporting 96five! She adds:

“I feel it is so wonderful as a family to support people in need. We were too late for the Christmas Shoebox appeal, so have started a collection already for next year. I was very happy to give a donation to your station on Monday and again today… My girls and I feel great to be able to help. Thanks for being amazing.”

“The only thing that made me sad listening to the station last week, was realising that it has been going since 1974 and we’ve only tuned it 6 months ago!!!!”

Thank you for bringing hope to many listeners like Siobhan and her family!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Lost Power. Have a funny story. Tell us & you could win a Generator!

Movie Review: Justice League

It’s Christmas with your 96five – check out what’s on!

Help stuff the bus with Christmas goodies for families in December!

Overcoming your FOTO Aversion

Thank you, Brisbane!

Ken, Nicky and Steve Broadcast LIVE from Redeemer Lutheran College!

Schoolies – What if there was a safer alternative?