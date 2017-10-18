Nominate Your Church or Pledge a box for Shoebox Sunday

You can share God’s love this month in a tangible way by giving gift-filled shoeboxes to disadvantaged kids around the world. It’s called Operation Christmas Child and it might just be the best feel good moment you have this Christmas.

How Can I Get Involved?

Win A Trip To Cambodia

This year one winner from Australia or New Zealand will win an amazing trip for two to Cambodia where you’ll join an Operation Christmas Child distribution trip.

All you need to do is, in 25 words or less explain Why you packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox?

Last year’s winner of the Shoebox Sunday Discovery Trip was 96five listener, Karen, writes about her trip to Cambodia…

“One more box”. With a toddler, one more is never just ‘one more’! This year’s shoebox ritual turned out to be more important than ever. My daughter was at a better age to become involved, from choosing gifts, wrapping and adding in her cute little drawings for the children. I did my best to simplify what we were trying to achieve and why and in her usual straightforward innocence she asked why we weren’t doing more.

“The more we do, the more children we can make happy like me”.

I felt my heart swell with joy at the realisation that she understood and was happy to package up all these new toys and clothes that ordinarily she might ask to play with herself.



That joy continued with a phone call from Samaritan’s Purse, inviting me on a Discovery Trip to Cambodia as part of the Shoebox Sunday promotion. A dream come true to see first-hand the impact of these gifts of love and faith.

These small boxes, filled by loving strangers, really do have such an impact. As does the holistic approach by Samaritan’s Purse, which was truly remarkable. From water filters, to schooling, to hygiene and education on safe migration and trafficking, Samaritan’s Purse is aiding Cambodia towards a brighter future and changing lives. Mine certainly has been and I urge anyone with the opportunity to take part in a Discovery Trip to do so.