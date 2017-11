It’s been a crazy and fantastic start to the November Appeal – happening all this week here at 96five!

We have heard some amazing stories about how 96five has made hope happen in the lives of listeners across Brisbane. Our volunteers have been working around the clock, taking calls and donations. But it hasn’t been all work around the tally room! There’s been singing, dancing, laughter and of course lots of fun. To see what we’ve been up to this Appeal check out the photos below.

DAY 1