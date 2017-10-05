Operation Christmas Child: It’s not too Late to Pack a Shoe Box

Operation Christmas Child gives thousands of shoe boxes each year to disadvantaged kids overseas.

For some of these kids, this is the first gift they have ever received. Every shoebox shows a child in need that they are loved and not forgotten. Operation Christmas Child Shoebox day is Sunday the 29th October, so it’s not too late to start packing a shoebox! We’ve got some tips below on how to start packing your shoebox.

How to Pack a Shoebox

Start with an empty shoebox no bigger than an A4 size. Choose who to pack your shoebox for – either a boy or girl, aged between 2-4 years, 5-9 years or 10-14 years. Fill the shoe box with new gifts a child will love. Donate $10 per shoebox here and stick a label on each shoebox.

What Gifts to include in the Shoebox?

There are many gifts that you can pack in your shoebox, but here are some suggestions and inspiration on what you could include!

Something to love – teddy bear, doll, soft toy, etc.

Something for school – exercise books, pencils, sharpener, eraser, etc.

Something to play with – tennis ball, soccer ball, skipping rope, musical instrument, finger puppets, etc.

Something to wear – shirts, shorts, skirt, cap, beanie, shoes, etc.

Something for personal hygiene – toothbrush, hairbrush, soap and face washer, comb, etc.

Something special – carry bag, sunglasses, stickers, personal note, photo of yourself, etc.

Where can you drop off your shoebox?

A list of drop off locations can be found here!