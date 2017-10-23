Packer Leather Family Fun Day – heaps of fun, plus meet Ken, Nicky & Steve!

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this Saturday then head down to the ‘Packer Leather Family Fun Day’. Heaps of freebies from the 96five Street Team; Ken, Nicky & Steve broadcasting live and a whole heap of free activities including jumping castles & face painting!

When: Saturday, October 28   9AM TO 1PM
Where: 101-107 Boundary Rd, Narangba QLD 4504

Meet 96five mascot- Duke the DJ Dog, jump into the 96five boxing ring for a light-hearted, giant-gloved match, grab a coffee and chat to Scouts QLD who will be there for the morning!

The Packer Leather Shop will also be open between 9.00am and 1.00pm!

WIN!!!

Many of you won’t know that Packer Leather make the pink leather for the pink cricket ball needed to make day-night matches possible. They process and dye the leather for the ball’s manufacturer, Kookaburra.

On Saturday, you could be walking away with one of 12 x pink Kookaburra cricket balls or one 6 x Sherrin AFL footies.

We can’t wait to see you there!

 

 

