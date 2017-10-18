96five’s Family Photo Wall – send us a photo Worth sharing!

By 96five Wednesday 18 Oct 2017

November 2017, appeal

Send us a photo you’ve taken that’s worth sharing and means something to you for our ’96five Family Photo Wall’!

Photo’s, whether they be of your family, pets or a special holiday, will have pride of place at the station during the upcoming November Appeal (November 6-10) and once a day the 96five team will pick a highlight from all the memories to feature.

There will also be an online gallery.

Submit your photo below, drop us a short message of what you love about the station and stay updated through social media to keep track of your treasured moments throughout this appeal!

We love YOU, our 96five family, and can’t wait have you and what’s important to you represented at the station during November.

Photos Worth Sharing

Nov Appeal 2017

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Helping Kids with Homework – Part 2

96five’s Family Photo Wall – send us a photo Worth sharing!

Nominate Your Church or Pledge a box for Shoebox Sunday

School Excursion: What a fantastic morning at Lawnton State School!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Are you available November 6-10?

Helping Kids with Homework – Part 1

Nominate a family now for 96five’s Getaway Giveaway

SOS for an incredible eight-year-old with an important to-do list!