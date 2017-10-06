School Excursion – Grace Lutheran College at Caboolture

Well, what a fantastic morning!

Grace Lutheran College’s Caboolture campus put on a cracker performance this morning with even the weather playing to a perfect tune. The school’s impressive facilities provided the perfect shaded space for Ken, Nicky & Steve to broadcast across Brisbane.

Students had the opportunity to play radio battleships, jump into the brand new 96five photo booth or burn off some energy before school with Tennis Queensland, First Swing Golf, Brisbane Jumping Castles or the famous boxing ring. A big thanks to Scouts QLD and Surf Life Saving QLD for bringing along some freebies for the kids including glow sticks, wrist bands and sunscreen (and providing some great info to the parents and teachers).

Instead of the traditional choir, a string trio was introduced by special guest Bill MacDonald from Channel 7 and if you were tuned into the radio around 8.10am this morning you could have been forgiven for thinking you were listening to the ABC as we were serenaded with a classical piece that sounded pretty pro!

As always, the Westpac Surf Life Saving Rescue Chopper made a very impressive landing on the school oval, something the kids and teachers at Grace Lutheran College aren’t likely to forget for a very long time.

Thank you so much for having 96five Grace Lutheran College – we were so impressed by your awesome students, parents & teachers!

If you would like to nominate your school for a 96five School Excursion – get your nominations in quick – 2018 is filling up fast!