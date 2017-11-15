SSM Result – The Future won’t look like the Immediate Past

By Christie MannWednesday 15 Nov 201796five Afternoons

96five’s Arthur Muhl chats with christian social and political commentator Stephen O’Doherty about the result of the same sex marriage survey and why the future isn’t going to look like the immediate past. Listen to find out where to next.

