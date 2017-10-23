Save Our Savers (SOS) – Surf Life Saving Queensland Fundraiser

Surf Life Saving Queensland is after a helping hand of its own during SOS Week (October 23-29) where the Queensland public can support the vital work of the army of red and yellow volunteers keeping our coastlines safe.

CEO of Surf Life Saving Queensland, John Brennan spoke with 96fives Arthur Muhl from 96five Afternoons;

“Last summer our volunteer’s watched over 3.5 million beachgoers and their efforts ensured that every single person returned home safely at the end of the day. If all of these people donated a dollar or two, we’d have enough funds to continue our existing patrols and introduce new safety initiatives right across the state.”

Volunteer Surf Life Savers made 80,000 preventative actions across our 780 accessible beaches with a huge 1,300 lives saved by their actions. The 108 year old service is offered completely free of charge to the Queensland community, but unfortunately it comes at a significant cost to the charity.

With expenses of around $400,000 for a small club to remain afloat SLSQ is after any financial support, big or small to help them help you this summer. Throughout shopping centres, and other public places this week, wearers of the famous colours will be rattling collection tins (as well as eftpos/’tap & go’ machines for the first time) to keep their clubs open. Funds raised by you will head largely towards high equipment maintenance costs as well as essential training for its volunteers amongst other not-for-profit expenses.

For more information or to donate online please check out the SOS website – https://sos.lifesaving.com.au/

Article written by 96five Intern – Alec Camplin