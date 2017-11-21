Only $19,500 needed to see 96five ready for 2018! By Christie Mann Tuesday 21 Nov 2017

Brisbane – let’s join together for Friday’s “Final Countdown!”

Your 96five is almost ready to leap into 2018.

As a community funded radio station – here’s a snapshot of just some of the costs of keeping your 96five on the air next year.

One day of Radio = $9,000

One School Excursion at a State School = $6,000

Keeping the Street Machines on the Road for a week = $650

Music Royalties for a Month = $6,500

Careline for a Month = $250

So, this Friday – Ken, Nicky & Steve (6am-10am) will host a special, one-off ‘FINAL COUNTDOWN’ to secure the finances of your 96five into the first half of next year.

Clean Air for Brisbane families – and Disease Free Water for a family in Thailand

Incredibly, during the week of the November Appeal, 312 families in Thailand and the Philippines now have access to clean drinking water!

Activate one of the final 85 Compassion water filters right now with your $365 or $30 per month. Your investment stays powering your 96five – and another generous supporter will get that life saving water filter to a family in Thailand.

To contribute a gift to the shortfall of $19,500 please follow this link!

To those who contributed to the November Appeal – thank you so much – check out this special thank you message from Ken, Nicky & Steve and the tally room.