Book your family in for a 96five studio tour!

We look forward to welcoming YOUR family along on one of the below dates and times – we can’t wait to meet you and introduce you to the rest of the team! Find out where our School Excursions are planned, check out our studios, and see what’s involved in making your 96five tick.

Monday December 18 at 9am

Thursday December 21 at 9am

Thursday January 18 at 9am



Tours will take between 30 and 45 minutes, and RSVP’s are essential, as places are limited, so please nominate your preferred date and time, and the age of any kids you’ll be bringing along.

We will be in touch by email or phone to confirm your spot for your nominated time.