This Sunday’s Sunday Celebration is a very special edition all the way from South-West Queensland town St. George. Alex Milne recently visited the town and spoke to some of the great Christian leaders and pastors from the town.

Tune in this Sunday from 6am to hear some really great and insightful interviews from the pastors of the three largest and most alive churches … including Pastor Andrew Ironside who happened to be in town!

What a blessing to hear what God is doing in our great state!