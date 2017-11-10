Thank You Brisbane – November Appeal

By Christie MannFriday 10 Nov 2017

Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to our ‘Hope Worth Sharing’ November appeal. It’s because of YOU that this listener funded station can continue to broadcast a message of hope into the lives of this community.

Over 150 people came on board as 96five Family Friend’s (monthly supporters) – the impact YOU are making here in Brisbane through your 96five is not to be underestimated and you also provided clean water to 280 families in the Philippines & 30 families in Thailand – amazing!!!

We’re still running a bit short on the tally – please consider what you might be able to contribute to fully fund your 96five!

We’d love you to watch this special thank you – made just for you!

Here’s a few of our top photos from the week. If you’d like to see the full gallery click here

 

If you didn’t get a chance to donate during the week it’s not too late. We’d love for you to still make a difference in Brisbane lives here.

