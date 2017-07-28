Article written by 96five Intern – Jari Smith

96five’s Arthur Muhl had the chance to chat with Geoff Dickie, Allison Baden-Clay’s father, about ‘Strive to be Kind’ day – a day to focus on making kind gestures to others.

Allison’s death at the hands of her husband, Gerard, was horrific and the whole nation grieved. In the midst of the family’s grief, family members started The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation to educate people about respectful relationships and how to recognise and deal with unhealthy relationships.

The foundation launched the ‘Strive to be Kind’ campaign, with today July 28 being ‘Strive to be Kind’ Day. Interactive Kindness Cubes have been set up throughout Brisbane this month, and people have been encouraged to write words of kindness on them. People can also use the hashtag #mykindaperson to post kind thoughts to others.

Many schools and businesses throughout Brisbane have shown their support of the ‘Strive to be Kind’ campaign through fundraising by selling ribbons and wristbands, and wearing yellow. Various locations around Brisbane have also been lit up in yellow throughout July in support of the campaign.

Allison’s father, Geoff, encourages people to do something nice for someone else on this day, and to wear yellow in remembrance.

“Yellow was Allison’s favourite colour.”

The campaign will finish tomorrow, Saturday July 29, with Kindness Cubes being set up at the Southbank Piazza, and, The Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge and King George Square will be lit up in yellow once more.

All funds raised will go to The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation to support their cause for ending domestic violence. The money is expected to go towards putting a program in place to educate young people about healthy relationships.

“Prevention is better than a cure,” Geoff says.

“Young people will listen, and they’ll be brought up to respect other people and not be violent towards them.”

You can find out more at www.strivetobekind.com.au.

Listen to the full interview with Geoff Dickie below.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please talk with someone. The numbers below are available 24/7.

National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline

13 11 14