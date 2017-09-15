Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers 2017!

Article written by 96five intern – Stephanie Acraman

This week, 96five’s Kat and Christie got to experience the incredible Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers and it looked like such a colourful adventure!

From The Little Kingdom Cubby House, to Sideshow Alley, to the incredible flowers which surround the event, this year’s carnival has so much to offer!

The Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers runs from September 15 – 24, 2017 and is open until late to ensure you can get the most from your experience.

Check out the video of the team taking in the sights and don’t forget to check out the full Carnival program at www.tcof.com.au!