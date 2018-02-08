Exciting Changes Strengthens Christian Broadcasting Nationally

Change is Afoot

As you may be aware, in 2016 96five and Sydney’s Christian station Hope 103.2 joined ‘forces-in-good’ in a co-mission to further share the life transforming love of Jesus to our cities.

After a year of focusing on resetting various elements of our on and off air ministries while continuing to rebuild the ministry’s finances, we are delighted to share the next steps of our ministry under the leadership of co-mission CEO Phillip Randall.

For the last year, 96five General Manager Dwayne Jeffries and Phillip Randall have been building a leadership model that is about to be replicated at Hope 103.2.

As Hope introduces this model, Phillip will be released from Hope’s day to day operations allowing 96five greater access to his incredible media experience in Christian community radio broadcasting.

After much prayer and discussion around a suitable candidate, Dwayne Jeffries has accepted the role of Hope 103.2 General Manager. On January 29, Dwayne and his family relocated to Sydney to oversee the continued growth of the many services Hope supplies to Sydney and the broader Christian radio community.

The great news is that God has provided us another leader ready to step into Dwayne’s old motorcycle boots! Arthur Muhl (our current Content Director and 96five ‘old boy’) has accepted the position of 96five General Manager. Along with Arthur’s programming skills already blessing our on air team and listeners, he has also managed radio station teams in both the Christian and ABC sectors.

Please continue to pray for the 96five team as we seek to saturate our city’s car radios, mobile devices and yes – even the old ‘wireless on the kitchen window’ with Jesus’s love and positive radio!

Music Director

In light of the above changes we will also be appointing a Music Director to support Arthur in the area of on-air content. This position, due to be filled around Easter will also release Arthur of his daily on-air slot of 12-3pm. We are excited to invest further into the on-air product of 96five and would appreciate your prayers as we make final arrangements for this appointment.