Can Faith & Science Cohabit in 2018?

By 96five Friday 16 Feb 2018Sunday Celebration

What a great question? Thankfully, the answer is a resounding YES!

96five’s Alex Milne spoke with Rev. Dr. Chris Mulherin, Executive Director of the Institute of Christianity in an Age of Science and Technology (ISCAST) on Sunday Celebration this week about a conference coming up in March that is designed to help Christian’s answer the harder questions surrounding Christianity and science.

Dr Chris’s background is in engineering, philosophy and theology and he has a doctorate in philosophical hermeneutics. He tutors and lectures in climate change, history of science, philosophy, critical thinking, and theology in various Melbourne universities and has a keen interest in the nature of science and the relationship between science and religion.

The COSAC Conference will be held on March 23-25 – more information at http://iscastcosac.org/

