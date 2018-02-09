Catch-UP with this week’s KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

By Christie MannFriday 9 Feb 201896five Breakfast

This week on the KNS podcast…

Nicky explains how mothers fingerprints can change after giving birth, Ken broke the exciting news about a possible cure for baldness and why did Steve almost collapse at the gym?

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

Catch-UP with the KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Oxley State School: School Excursion

School Excursion – Grace Lutheran College at Caboolture

Burrowes State School: School Excursion

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Catch-UP with this week’s KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Interview with Hillsong after 2018 Grammy Win

An exciting opportunity to join the 96five team!

Exciting Changes Strengthens Christian Broadcasting Nationally

Do you want daily inspiration delivered straight to you?

Valentine’s Day Ideas for a Romantic Date on a Budget

National Day of Prayer is this weekend – is your church registered?

Catch-UP with the KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!