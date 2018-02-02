Catch-UP with the KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

By Christie MannFriday 2 Feb 201896five Breakfast

This week on the KNS podcast…

Secret Australian government documents were found in a filing cabinet in a secondhand store in Brisbane! So KN&S took your calls. What would be what would it be like if Steve tried out for the show “This time next year” and the dramas you can have with those backyard blowup pools.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

Family Worship Relaunch!

Family Worship Podcast: First Commandment

Obsessive Compulsive Disorders (OCD)

Ice Epidemic

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Catch-UP with the KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Getting married or renewing your vows? WIN a $3000 photography package!!!

Steve argues BBQ rules with cooking legend Manu Feildel​!

Teaching Your Child to Not Interrupt

Snoring in Kids is Linked to Behaviour Problems

‘Back to School Survival Guide’

Know a uni student needing work placement?

Need Something Uplifting? Five Classic Films to Inspire You