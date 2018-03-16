Celebrity Watch at Caboolture East State School

Channel Seven’s newest newsreader Max Futcher was out at 96five’s School Excursion this morning!

Broadcasting LIVE from 6am, Ken, Nicky and Steve brought all the fun of a carnival to Caboolture East State School for the second last School Excursion of the term!

Max Futcher from Channel Seven QLD, along with Scouts QLD, Surf Life Saving QLD, Deadly Choices and Get Ready QLD all came together with the 96five team for a great morning of fun for the kids.

Today also marked National Day of Action against Bullying and Domestic Violence. Caboolture East State School marked the day with Orange balloons and signs around the school. Ken Nicky and Steve chatted to Principal Mandy about this day and how Caboolture East State School is fighting bullying!

The morning ending with Surf Life Saving QLD Helicopter landing on the oval!

Max Futcher got caught snapping selfies with some of his little fans

Check out the snaps from the morning!

