Chappy Sarah wins Gold at the Invictus Games

By Justin RouillonThursday 25 Oct 2018

Overnight Brisbane chaplain Sarah Petchell secured the gold medal in the Women’s Heavyweight category of the Powerlifting at this year’s Invictus Games.

It was a stellar night for the Aussie women as they took out the trifecta, with Tiff White taking the silver medal, and Brigid Baker securing bronze.

 

Sarah Petchell proudly shows off her Invictus Games medals for Powerlifting (Gold) and Indoor Rowing (Bronze).

Chappy Sarah led from the front with her first lift of 83 kilos, and then nailed her 86 kilo lift in the 2nd round to claim the gold medal.

‘It’s just good to see all the hard work pay off, and working through injuries, pain and the struggle of managing life and training – and it’s great to come away with the gold and have a great time with some amazing people’.

Sarah Petchell with Curtis McGrath OAM in the Soldier Recovery Centre.

 

Speaking with 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve, Chappy Sarah paid tribute to those competitors who were struggling with unseen injuries and mental trauma.

‘There’s so much going on backstage that people don’t see with athletes encouraging each other. Some athlete’s struggle with PTSD and mental health, and going out in front of a roaring crowd is overwhelming. But with the support of their team mates they can come out and face that, holding back

tears, and that is a gold medal for them’.

It’s been a successful games for Sarah, also taking out bronze in both the 4 minute endurance and 1 minute sprint events at the indoor rowing. She was also taking part in the women’s shot put and discus events today.

Related Articles

Chappy Sarah’s road to the Invictus Games

KNS Podcast – Did Steve just speak to Prince Harry?

Thanks for having us Aspley East State School!

130,000 sausages & 5,400 litres of pancake mix – 15 year’s of school breakfast program

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Chappy Sarah wins Gold at the Invictus Games

Pray Because You Need To

KNS Podcast – Did Steve just speak to Prince Harry?

Christians can react to Queensland’s abortion laws with gracious compassion

Conflict is inevitable: 10 steps to doing it right

Fear: Learning to Release Control (even if it is raining on your wedding day)

Luda’s Operation Christmas Child Shoebox – A Life-Changing Experience

Chappy Sarah’s road to the Invictus Games