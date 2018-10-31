The story behind the story!

By 96five Wednesday 31 Oct 2018

This week marks the start of our November Appeal – Everybody Needs Hope. Why does a radio station need you? 96five is listener funded – you are the reason hope is broadcast to this city 24/7!

Supported by you, for you

Did you know 96five is a community radio station? Which means that unlike other radio stations, 96five exists purely because our sponsors choose to promote their businesses on 96five and thousands of individuals and families choose to financially support the station. It’s thanks to their support that we reach over 400,000+ listeners every month, with the most encouraging and inspiring message in Brisbane.

Give a gift to 96five today!

Planting the Seeds of Hope

No doubt you saw the recent strawberry crisis in the news headlines. Farming families saw tonnes of their crop, their livelihood, destroyed. Imagine what they must have felt. Anger? Sure. Despair? Understandable.

But hope? Is that even possible? One family says yes!

Take a behind-the-scenes look into the strawberry crisis – and see how God used your support for 96five to plant His hope in their hearts. Right when they needed it the most.

Making a commitment to change lives

Would you partner with 96five to spread hope and joy for people like Kathryn:

“I’m new to 96five. Will never listen to another station again. Your station gives hope and positive messages… that’s what the world needs to make a better place to live. Finally, a positive industry role model! Keep it up!”

Partner today with 96five and make hope available 24/7 for people like Kathryn!

In the meantime check out some photos from tally room, and keep tuning in to 96five this week for more of the Appeal action!

