An exciting opportunity to join the 96five team!

By Christie MannThursday 8 Feb 2018

We are Hiring

We’re looking for an outstanding individual to join our team in a sponsorship sales role. This exciting opportunity is ideal for a self-starter with experience in sales, and/or marketing related areas.

The Sales Account Manager is responsible for identifying and developing new on air sponsorship revenue from businesses, advertising agencies and not for profit organisations as well as servicing existing clients. An attractive remuneration package will be offered to the right candidate. The position is Full Time.

The Essentials:

  • Proven ability to achieve sales targets
  • Ability to work with limited supervision
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Comfortable with cold calling
  • Proven organisation, computer and online skills
  • Attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Experience in sales and/or marketing
  • Competent in CRM utilisation and reporting
  • And… a firm belief in the Mission and Values of Family Radio Ltd

The Desirables:

  • Tertiary qualifications in Business and/or Marketing
  • Media and/or radio sales experience

Applications Close: Friday February 23, 2018

Contact: If you believe you are compatible with the Mission, Vision and Values of 96five and have the requisite skills and experience for this role, please fill in the Application Form and send your CV and cover letter addressing the selection criteria to the attention of the Sales Manager via jobs@96five.com, or post to: PO Box 965, Milton BC, QLD 4064.

