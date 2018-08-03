Hercules Road State School and One of the Biggest Choirs!

By 96five Friday 3 Aug 2018

Hercules Road State School State Schooll

What a fine winter morning it was for everyone who turned up nice and early for school at 96five’s School Excursion at Hercules Road State School!

With around 900 students and just over 100 teachers this is one of the bigger schools we’ve visited this year and what a fantastic morning it was.

The Rotary Club of Kippa-Ring and North Lakes was out in force with a very special gift for the school – a very shiny, new tractor which was a huge drawcard for the kids and big boys. Talking of drawcards there were plenty this morning – with the jumping castle, boxing ring, coffee van, Scouts QLD & the free sausage sizzle!

Chappy Nathan and Principal Steve Hour nailed their radio interviews and the choir made up of about 50 kids was one of the best we’ve heard.

Thanks so much for having us Hercules Road State School!

If you want 96five to come to your school – fill out this nomination form!

 

