Ken, Nicky & Steve Bringing Miracles Day to You!

As part of Miracles Day, CBM have sent Ken, Nicky & Steve as well as Luke & Susie across to Vietnam to broadcast their shows this week leading up to Miracles Day on Thursday August 16.

Miracles Day is CBM’s annual opportunity for Australians to lift someone out of deep poverty, by giving a simple, affordable cataract surgery that will restore sight – for only $33.

These rural villagers in northern Vietnam have been living in darkness due to cataract blindness – destined to a life of hardship. The 12-minute surgeries they will undergo will change their lives forever, enabling them to not only see their loved ones again, but also attend school, gain employment and escape poverty.

Join Ken, Nicky & Steve from 6am and Luke & Susie from 3pm as they cover all the stories from Vietnam – taking you inside the villages, interviewing medical professionals, witnessing the incredible cataract surgeries and experiencing the miracle of sight being restored!

