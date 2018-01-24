Know a uni student needing work placement?

WANTED: University students ready to gain valuable work force experience to count towards their degree

We are looking for two students who would like to undertake their university work placement in a fun and dynamic radio station – specifically in the areas of Marketing and Communications.

96five is a community radio station focused on strengthening our city’s families through positive, uplifting and creative content – 96five is passionate about working with interns to both achieve our company objectives and train the next generation.

96five is committed to creating a ‘new normal’ for Brisbane which will only be achieved through effective communication and our relationships with our listeners and supporters – both on-air in written communications, in Social Media…in all areas. An intern is sought to contribute in these areas.

While assisting with a wide range of projects, interns will gain hands-on experience and training in many aspects of marketing and communications, while also gaining a good understanding of a non-profit organisation and a media company.

Skills Required:

Exceptional attention to detail

Competency with all Microsoft Office software

Not required but desirable: experience with the Adobe Creative suite, specifically Photoshop

Great interpersonal skills

Professional personal presentation

Ability to communicate professionally & effectively in both verbal and written forms

Please note that this internship is unpaid and needs to be organised formally through your university. We have recently had interns from both QUT and University of Queensland. To apply please fill out this application and email it to admin@96five.com.

If you don’t meet the above criteria but would still like to gain experience you may be interested in volunteering at 96five.