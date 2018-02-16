KNS Podcast – Sharing the Love this week!!!

By 96five Friday 16 Feb 201896five Breakfast

96five's Ken, Nicky & Steve

This week on the KNS podcast…

Ken had the perfect place for guys struggling with gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Nicky told us about flamboyant Botox camels and Steve wondered what it would be like if they were on the set of “Happy Days”.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

Catch-UP with this week’s KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Catch-UP with the KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Thanks for having us L.O.R.D.S – what a cracker morning!

Can Faith & Science Cohabit in 2018?

KNS Podcast – Sharing the Love this week!!!

Creating Healthy Habits – Part 2

Creating Healthy Habits – Part 1

Valentine’s Day Ideas for a Romantic Date on a Budget

Banana Pancakes

Catch-UP with this week’s KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!