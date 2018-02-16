Thanks for having us L.O.R.D.S – what a cracker morning!

Friday 16 Feb 2018

We kicked off the year with a BANG with our first School Excursion at Lutheran Ormeau Rivers District School (LORDS) this morning!

Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcast live from 6am for our first School Excursion of the year. The whole school turned out for a morning of fun and games despite the heat and what felt like 100% humidity! Channel Seven Brisbane dropped in later in the morning to induct some students and ‘Junior Reporters’, some even reading the weather LIVE on the radio.

We topped off the morning with students nominating deserving teachers and parents for two dozen red roses! Denise, mum and teacher at LORDS, was nominated by her two daughters for her tireless effort as a teacher and mum, check out the snaps below!

 

Nominate your school to host a 96five School Excursion.

