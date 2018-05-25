96five’s School Excursion to Strathpine State School

By 96five Friday 25 May 201896five Breakfast

This Friday we found ourselves out of the studio and into the school grounds with our visit to Strathpine State School!

The weather was a bit chilly but the kids still found plenty of ways to keep warm with the jumping castle and boxing ring (as well as some coffee and pancakes for mum and dad). Our friends at the Scouts Queensland and Girl Guides joined local police and representatives from Surf Life Saving Queensland. Welcoming us also from a galaxy far far away was a stormtrooper! (Luckily they were on their best behaviour). Finishing up the morning we heard from the Schools fantastic choir as well as witnessed the landing of the Surf Life Saving Queensland helicopter on the oval!

We hope everyone who came had as great a start to the day as we did!

Check out the gallery of the morning below, and a massive thank you to Strathpine State School for hosting the 96five team!

If you want 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve to broadcast live from your school at our next School Excursion, click here.

Related Articles

School Excursion: What a fantastic morning at Lawnton State School!

Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

School Excursion – Grace Lutheran College at Caboolture

Sandgate State School: School Excursion

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five’s School Excursion to Strathpine State School

KNS Podcast – How much would you pay for cake?

Chyna Howlett of the Modified Rugby Program.

Street Machine Locations

BOOMNIGHT is Back! The biggest youth event in Brisbane at South Bank THIS FRIDAY!

KNS Podcast – All things royal wedding

One of The Best Things You’ll Hear Today: You Are Known

Cashew Chicken recipe