Street Machine Locations

By Kathryn RichmondFriday 18 May 2018

96five’s Street Machines are out and about Brisbane every weekday at 3pm.

Check out the list below to find out where they will be this week!   

May
14 Monday Frew Park, Frew Street, Milton
15 Tuesday Douglas Park, Bells Pocket Rd, Strathpine
16 Wednesday Keralgerie Park, Richmond Road, Morningside
17 Thursday Russ Hall park, Ainsworth St Salisbury
18 Friday Battye Park, Hunter Street, Brassall

May
21 Monday Simpsons PlayGround Reserve, Graceville Ave, Graceville
22 Tuesday Vic Lucas Park, Quay St, Bulimba QLD
23 Wednesday Fenwick Park, Samford Rd, Mitchelton QLD
24 Thursday Grenier Park, Mortimer Rd, Acacia Ridge
25 Friday Keralgerie Park, Richmond Road, Morningside

Check out 96five's Instagram to see Pics from our Street Machine Drops!

 

