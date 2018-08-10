The 96five EKKA Showbag Showdown!

Check out what our Street Team have to giveaway this afternoon – showbags!!! These are legit so come and find us at 3pm at Rothwell Park! You can’t have @theekka without showbags – but you can have the showbags without @theekka! Thanks to Sam for modeling them & a HUGE thanks to @showbags.com.au for the goods!!! #ekka18 #freebies #giveaway #brisbane #brisbaneradio #96five

A post shared by 96five Family Radio (@96five) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT