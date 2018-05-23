BOOMNIGHT is Back! The biggest youth event in Brisbane at South Bank THIS FRIDAY! By Christie Mann Wednesday 23 May 2018

Get. Ready. For. The. BOOM!

BOOMNIGHT is a drug and alcohol free Christian event encouraging young people to discover the life they were created to live! An inspiring expression of the Church, BOOMNIGHT is where high schoolers get a chance to hear from the world’s greatest youth communicators, enjoy high energy entertainment, praise and worship and party to the best music going around.

Coming May 25 to the Southbank Piazza, BOOMNIGHT18 features the dynamic Reggie Dabbs – a man with his own astonishing story of tragedy, redemption, and hope. Also an acclaimed saxophonist, Reggie is one of the most sought after public school and event speakers in the United States and the world.

Also on the night will be performances by international dance group Swarm Crew, YouTube star Zeek Power as well as praise and worship by the dynamic ISEE YOUTH.

2017 WAS A SELLOUT SO MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

96five is proud to be the media partner and our Street Team and Duke the DJ Dog will be there on the night! We can’t wait to see you there.

Check out the video from last year.