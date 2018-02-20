TICKETS AVAILABLE for “The Buzz” March 22 @ Cloudland

MEET | CONNECT | LEARN

“The Buzz” is on March 22 at Cloudland with ANDREW PITCHFORD speaking on the Secrets to Digital Marketing.

Success in business requires focus, but this has potential for tunnel vision. How do we keep things fresh and innovative so we stay ahead of the competition?

In this “The Buzz” talk, Andrew will share his 7 secrets of success of “lightbulb” moments to review and rediscover your organisation’s potential through digital marketing.

“The Buzz” is an initiative of 96five to create a place for like-minded business people to meet, connect and learn concepts to strengthen and build their businesses. Join us for our next event.

Thursday, March 22, 2018

5:30 – 7:30pm

Cloudland

641 Ann St, Fortitude Valley

Tickets $25: includes nibbles, drinks on arrival, networking opportunities & presentation by Andrew.

Andrew Pitchford is the Digital Strategist and Director of Client Engagement at Excite Media, a digital marketing company that pride themselves on delivering world-class website solutions.

For over 25 years, Andrew has worked in Sales and Marketing roles, becoming more specialised in the digital sphere to help clients develop a strategy for their online presence. He specialises in finding new customer markets and then ensure all activity is coordinated with the rest of the organisation’s marketing and communication strategy.