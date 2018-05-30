The Watoto Childrens Choir in studio with Ken, Nicky & Steve!

This morning we welcomed to the 96five studios the Watoto Children’s Choir, all the way from Uganda!

For the past two weeks, they have been touring all over Queensland performing to audiences in schools, churches, and parks. Raising awareness of their country’s issues and what their ministry aims to address.



Watoto Children’s Choirs has been travelling around the world since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. The choir has toured six continents and performed to enthralled audiences in schools, retirement homes, churches, parliaments, state houses and royal palaces. The Watoto Children’s Choir concert acts as a fundraising event for Watoto ministry in Uganda.

“We are all witnesses of what Jesus has done in our lives”

Choir leader Richard led his troupe of 18 children and 4 adults in a rendition of “Holding On” over the airwaves this morning. We asked him what the choir aims to do, he told 96five that it’s all about “sharing the love of Jesus, because we are all witnesses of what he has done in our lives but also we are about bringing our story over of the orphan child. The work that we have done rescued valuable children and valuable women and about creating a sense of awareness that we can make a change in Uganda”

To get involved with the choir or become a sponsor, visit their site here!