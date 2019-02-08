The grey skies over Brisbane this morning couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 96five crew as they set up for the first school excursion of the year.

Ken, Nicky & Steve took their show to Pallara State School, located next to Forest Lake in the city’s south-west. A soggy oval forced the broadcast into the schools brand new multi-use auditorium, with the oversized football goals being especially popular with the students and a certain station mascot!

Pallara State School is a new school servicing the growth in the region and is the only state school in QLD that has a laptop program from years 1 to 6. Principal Mark Johnstone said that after discussions with local high schools, he found that computer literacy was a skill that was lacking in many high school students. This was due to students mainly being exposed to tablets and other app based devices. The schools curriculum is also rolled out in a web based format meaning that children can access their work remotely.

“If a child is away sick they’re not going to miss their lessons because they can access it through the web based program.”

Listen to Ken, Nicky & Steve chatting to Pallara State School principal, Mark Johnstone, in the player above.

96five’s School Excursion program has been running for over a decade, providing a morning of fun and outreach to the local community. The broadcast’s give kids a behind the scenes view of the media, and also make the school the star of the show.

There are a few spots still available for this year, so if you’d like 96five to visit your school you can nominate here. Just make sure you get an OK from the principal first!