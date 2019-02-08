96five Launches School Excursion Program for 2019.

By Justin RouillonFriday 8 Feb 2019School Excursions

The grey skies over Brisbane this morning couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 96five crew as they set up for the first school excursion of the year.

Ken, Nicky & Steve took their show to Pallara State School, located next to Forest Lake in the city’s south-west. A soggy oval forced the broadcast into the schools brand new multi-use auditorium, with the oversized football goals being especially popular with the students and a certain station mascot!

Duke vs Pallara State School students.

Pallara State School is a new school servicing the growth in the region and is the only state school in QLD that has a laptop program from years 1 to 6. Principal Mark Johnstone said that after discussions with local high schools, he found that computer literacy was a skill that was lacking in many high school students. This was due to students mainly being exposed to tablets and other app based devices. The schools curriculum is also rolled out in a web based format meaning that children can access their work remotely.

“If a child is away sick they’re not going to miss their lessons because they can access it through the web based program.”

Listen to Ken, Nicky & Steve chatting to Pallara State School principal, Mark Johnstone, in the player above.

96five’s School Excursion program has been running for over a decade, providing a morning of fun and outreach to the local community. The broadcast’s give kids a behind the scenes view of the media, and also make the school the star of the show.

The school is the star with 96five’s School Excursion’s.

There are a few spots still available for this year, so if you’d like 96five to visit your school you can nominate here.  Just make sure you get an OK from the principal first!

Related Articles

96five’s School Excursion to Strathpine State School

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

School Excursion: Starting out the day with Wellington Point State School!

Pancake’s galore at Enoggera State School!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

KNS Podcast – YouTube, What’s Most Watched???

96five Launches School Excursion Program for 2019.

Brisbane Fans Welcome Home For King & Country.

Son Honours Father for Billy Graham Crusade Anniversary

Kids’ Sleepovers – A Helpful Guide for Parents

Why Your Dining Table Has Great Significance

The ‘Open House’ Show Taking a Break in 2019

Long Hot Summer Playlist