96five One of the First Community Stations to Launch on iHeart Radio – 96five Family Radio

96five One of the First Community Stations to Launch on iHeart Radio By Justin Rouillon Monday 15 Jul 2019

There’s now another way to listen to your 96five!

Australia’s leading digital audio streaming and entertainment service, iHeartRadio, and the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) have announced that they have signed a new agreement to allow community radio stations to join the iHeartRadio Australia service.

The exciting new partnership offers iHeartRadio Australia audiences’ access to some of the country’s most loved community radio stations. The initial community stations launching include 96five, PBS 106.7FM, FBi Radio, and Fine Music 102.5. There’ll be many more stations to follow over the coming months.

Download the iHeart radio app from the App Store or from Google Play.

Geraint Davies, COO of iHeartRadio Australia said: “Enabling these community stations to stay connected to their listeners even when they are away from their radio or out of the broadcaster area will only strength the bond these stations have with their dedicated communities.”

Jon Bisset, CEO of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia applaud the partnership between iHeartRadio and CBAA saying: “we are committed to helping community radio stations connect with and grow their audiences. iHeartRadio offers listeners the opportunity to choose genres and personalise their listening experience to stay connected with their community.”

iHeartRadio Australia’s Content Director Brett “Nozz” Nossiter said: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with these passionate community broadcasters right across Australia. Adding these new live radio stations to our platform really extends and broadens the diversity of the content options available for the iHeartRadio Australia audience.”

iHeartRadio’s unlimited free service offers live radio stations from across Australia including ARN’s KIIS and Pure Gold Networks, ABC and SBS, Macquarie Media, Kinderling and the ACE Radio network, plus all the top podcasts locally and from around the world as well as giving users the ability to create custom stations featuring favourite artists and music.