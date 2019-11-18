96five Presents Rend Collective Live In Concert – 96five Family Radio

It’s not often you come across a band that stops you in your tracks.

But that’s what happened almost 10 years ago when I was handed an album called ‘Organic Family Hymnal’. I used to joke that most modern worship music sounded like ‘whatever Coldplay sounded like two years ago.’ But this album was different – it sounded so fresh and unlike anything else that was going on in the worship scene.

The group hailed from Belfast and called themselves Rend Collective Experiment and their debut album of 2010 earmarked them as one to watch.

Fast forward a decade and the 5 piece have dropped experiment from their name and relocated from Northern Ireland to the United States after signing with Integrity Music.

They have toured with the likes of Chris Tomlin and Kari Jobe, as well as headlining plenty of festivals across the US and the UK.

Rend Collective had been booked as a feature artist for Easterfest 2016 in Toowoomba, but unfortunately the plug was pulled on the festival, and we missed out on their live experience.

In 2015 drummer Gareth Gilkeson told 96five that the band had been trying to get to Australia since the early days.

“You’re a long way away, but it’s great to see the songs being played on radio. We get Facebook and Twitter messages all the time from Aussie’s saying get over here! So we’ve got our eyes set on you.”

The Wait is Over!

96five is proud to present Rend Collective on their Revival Anthem World Tour! This is the first time they’ve played in Australia so don’t miss out.

They’ll hit the stage on Thursday February 20th at Riverlife Baptist Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks.

They’ll kick off the world tour in New Zealand in early February, before beginning the Australian leg in Perth. So don’t miss your chance to see Rend Collective live in concert. Tickets will be available through 96five later this week.