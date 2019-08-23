96five School Excursion to Ormiston College – 96five Family Radio

It was another cracking winter’s day in Brisbane as Ken, Nicky, Steve and the 96five team took the show on the road for another School Excursion.

This time we headed east, to Ormiston College in the Redlands, home to 1300 students and just a stone’s throw from the Bay. It was Book Week this week and there were plenty of amazing costumes on display from both students and staff. Harry Potter and the bucket from the children’s book ‘Fill A Bucket’ were the popular choices this year!

Brett Webster is in his 14th year as Headmaster of Ormiston College and spoke to 96five about his passion for the school after more than a decade in the top job. (Listen to Brett’s interview with Ken, Nicky & Steve in the podcast player above.)

“It’s the best job in the world and I love the variety that comes with being Headmaster. We have an early learning centre, a junior school, a secondary school and then of course there’s all the events that go along with those. It’s great to walk alongside the students at different ages and stages of their journey.”

The college has a focus on academic innovation across the school and has been recognised for their progressive approach to learning.

“We offer a holistic education developing the whole person, but within that we have a strong academic focus. We give young people in the Redlands an option to attend a school that will really stretch them and help them reach their potential.”

Ormiston has been awarded Best Use of Technology (2018) and Best Innovation and Curriculum Design (2019) in the Australian Education Awards.

Upcoming Principal’s Tours of the College are on Monday August 26th and Wednesday October 16th.

Check out all the fun from this morning’s broadcast in the gallery below!