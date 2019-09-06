96five School Excursion to Wilston State School – 96five Family Radio

The sun shone down as we bypassed spring and got stuck into an early summer for our School Excursion to Wilston State School.

Listen to Ken, Nicky & Steve chatting with Principal Jude in the podcast player above, and check out all the fun in the gallery below.

Under blue skies we were greeted by hundreds of students and parents as the school gets set to celebrate their 99th anniversary.

The Wilston State School Fete is on tomorrow from 11am (September 7th), and fete organiser Nicola Bergmann said that there was a big day of festivities planned.

“There’ll be rides, stalls, games and food all run by the parents so it’s set to be a fantastic day. We’ll have plenty of live performances from the school band and choir, as well as groups from the community performing. Everyone is welcome and it’s going to be a full day of fun!”

Principal Jude Fountain told 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve that the community spirit within the school will be on show at their fete.

“The name Wilston is synonymous with caring; our staff, students, our parent community all care and you’ll see that from the commitment at our fete tomorrow.”

Principal Jude also spoke of the importance of caring and providing a supportive culture within the school environment.

“Our students know that they care for their learning, care for themselves, care for others and care for the school. Our parents, as you can see, come out in force and are partners with us to foster a love of learning in our students.”

We were also joined by Sharyn Ghidella from 7 News who despite the challenges of getting her own kids off to school made it along to chat to the team.

“My eldest had a science exam today, so if you want to know about the water table ask me! I was sitting there doing my hair and asking about the urban water cycle and natural water cycle!”

Get along to the Wilston State School Fete and join in all the fun as they turn 99! You can find all the details on their website.