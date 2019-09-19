96five SOS - Where The Rubber Meets The Road – 96five Family Radio

At the age of 30 Sherie Biggs was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Over the last 16 years she has relapsed six times, with her current relapse being the worst she’d experienced.

“This time I had pain, and I never had pain previously. It was also difficult trying to juggle parenting, work and family life. I work as a nurse and this treatment was hard to undertake as it was a trial and we had no idea what it would be like, or what side effects would occur.”

“Not knowing was the hardest part.”

But even after all that Sherie had been through, she always put others needs before her own, in particular her daughter Eadie and husband Jason.

On Fathers Day Sherie nominated Jason for a 96five SOS, saying that he has gone above and beyond in providing for his family during this recent round of treatment. Sherie has had to stop working and Jason was now the sole provider.

“Jason is tired and frustrated that with endless night shifts we still find it hard to make ends meet. He really needs a lift, and he needs new tyres on his car which we can’t afford at the moment. Please help me make him smile again.”

So this week we were able to surprise Jason at his home in South Ripley with four new tyres for his ute, thanks to our friends at Weber Automotive.

To say Jason was surprised was an understatement, but there was an even bigger surprise for 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve. Sherie greeted them with the news that just 24 hours previously she’d been told she was in full remission from her cancer!

The View From the Other Side

Jason told 96five it was difficult to watch his wife go through endless hours of treatment as she battled the illness.

“Sherie’s the one going through it all, I see her brush her hair and lose most of it. I haven’t coped because I’m not the one physically going through it and the emotional side of the treatment has been tough.”

Jason also spoke of the toll the battle has placed on family life.

“For me the most difficult thing is explaining to a six-year-old about what her Mum is going through, and trying to put it into terms that she would understand. Life on top of the cancer drama is the hardest part.”

So as well as the new tyres for Jason’s ute there were a few other goodies thrown into the mix to help the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary from earlier in the month.

Thanks to our friends at The Marriott, Jason and Sherie will be off for a romantic night away with champagne on arrival, valet parking, buffet breakfast as well as a $30 food and drink voucher.

The family will also be able to stock up the pantry thanks to the amazing people at Providence Ripley who provided a $350 Coles Voucher.

Jason spoke of the community spirit that is evident in the Ripley Valley and was so grateful to have received a 96five SOS.

“Knowing that there are people out there that think about you makes a massive difference. It’s very humbling and amazing to receive this, so thank you.”

We need to thank our amazing partners in this SOS who have brought some big smiles to a very deserving family.

