96five’s Beat the Tax Man Sale is here!!! By 96five Wednesday 3 Apr 2019

The 96five Sponsorship Sales Team have gone totally mad with their BEAT THE TAX MAN SALE!!!

If you love a great deal, this package is fantastic value! Enjoy heavily discounted air-time and a great opportunity to reach our loyal listeners…and you get an awesome $300 bonus gift, just in time for the end of financial year!

The team are throwing everything into this package:

Great on air spots for half price

Travel voucher OR Load & Go card

Free Production

….and a free chook!!!

For more information, contact the station on 07 3552 0965 or enter your contact details below for an account manager to call you back.

The value is a no brainer – but don’t take it from us hear what other’s say about 96five sponsorship click here!