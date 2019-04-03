96five’s Beat the Tax Man Sale is here!!!

By 96five Wednesday 3 Apr 2019

The 96five Sponsorship Sales Team have gone totally mad with their BEAT THE TAX MAN SALE!!!

If you love a great deal, this package is fantastic value! Enjoy heavily discounted air-time and a great opportunity to reach our loyal listeners…and you get an awesome $300 bonus gift, just in time for the end of financial year!

The team are throwing everything into this package:

  • Great on air spots for half price
  • Travel voucher OR Load & Go card
  • Free Production
  • ….and a free chook!!!

For more information, contact the station on 07 3552 0965 or enter your contact details below for an account manager to call you back.

The value is a no brainer – but don’t take it from us hear what other’s say about 96five sponsorship click here!

