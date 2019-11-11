96five's Silly Season Sale is here!!! – 96five Family Radio

The SILLY SEASON has definitely arrived and the 96five Sponsorship Sales Team have gone absolutely bonkers with their SILLY SEASON SALE!!!

Two great packages are on offer but ONLY BEFORE CHRISTMAS. This is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted air-time to reach our loyal listeners… and you get a fantastic bonus gift, just in time for Christmas!

Packages start at $1999 + GST and include 1 of three bonus gifts valued at $300.

For more information, contact the station on 07 3552 0965 or enter your contact details below for an account manager to call you back.

The value is a no brainer – but don’t take it from us hear what other’s say about 96five sponsorship click here!