CBM Miracles Day 2019 - On The Ground in Nepal – 96five Family Radio

CBM Miracles Day 2019 – On The Ground in Nepal

By Justin RouillonTuesday 13 Aug 201996five Breakfast

Two of our teams are now on the ground and broadcasting live from Nepal for CBM’s Miracles Day.

Ken, Nicky and Steve as well as our drive duo Luke and Susie have been guests of CBM as they report from Nepal, which despite the tourist appeal of the Himalayas and Mount Everest, is one of the world’s poorest nations.  Just under half of the population live below the poverty line.

This year 96five’s goal for Miracle’s Day is 6500 – but we can’t reach this goal without your help!

Luke, Susie and producer Mel broadcast from regional Nepal.

As with most other developing nations, cataract blindness is a huge issue affecting many of the poorest in the community.  Cataract which causes clouding of the lens in the eye, is the leading cause of blindness around the world.  The good news is that cataract can be surgically removed with a 12 minute operation.

CBM has been working in Nepal for over 40 years, with almost one million examinations and 130,000 eye surgeries in the last year alone.

The breakfast and drive teams have been broadcasting and reporting from a hospital in a remote area of Nepal near the border of India.  This particular hospital examines around 1,000 people and performs 200 surgeries each day.

On Thursday you’ll get your chance to partner with 96five for Miracles Day, and give the gift of sight through the work of CBM.

Luke, Reena & Susie. Reena almost lost sight in her right eye before cataract surgery.

It takes only $33 to give the miracle gift of sight saving surgery to the world’s poorest people.

You can give a miracle by phoning 131 226, or donating online.

Find out more about the work of CBM by visiting their website.

