Celebrating 96five’s 250th School Excursion!

By 96five Tuesday 21 May 201996five Breakfast

Because of your support, 96five has been taking a message of hope into Brisbane schools for over a decade. 

This Friday the 96five School Excursion hits a significant milestone, with its 250th broadcast, and it’s all thanks to you! That equates to over 160,000 students PLUS teachers, school staff, parents and siblings spread north, south, east and west starting with the first official School Excursion 13 years ago at Aspley State School (2006).

So if you’re in Brisbane’s north-east this Friday, come along and join us in celebrating 250 from Shorncliffe State School from 6AM. There will of course be cake and the whole School Excursion shebang – even Channel 7 will be there to join in the party – we’ll see you there!

To have the 96five School Excursion come to your school – send in your nomination here!

Related Articles

Thanks for having us Aspley East State School!
School Excursion: Starting out the day with Wellington Point State School!
Celebrity Watch at Caboolture East State School
Pancake’s galore at Enoggera State School!

Related Articles

Thanks for having us Aspley East State School!

School Excursion: Starting out the day with Wellington Point State School!

School Excursion: What a fantastic morning at Lawnton State School!

Sandgate State School: School Excursion

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

How You’ve Made Hope Possible

Five Simple Ways to Inject Gratitude into Your Daily Schedule

Ask Dr Justin – Should We Be Tracking Our Kids?

Social Interaction is the Key to Good Mental Health for Seniors

WIN: Disney on Ice Prize Pack & Tickets

Get Your Tickets Now For the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast 2019

Competition – Your Choirs Chance to Open For The Kingdom Choir

Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Recipe (Dairy Free)