Celebrating 96five’s 250th School Excursion!

Because of your support, 96five has been taking a message of hope into Brisbane schools for over a decade.

This Friday the 96five School Excursion hits a significant milestone, with its 250th broadcast, and it’s all thanks to you! That equates to over 160,000 students PLUS teachers, school staff, parents and siblings spread north, south, east and west starting with the first official School Excursion 13 years ago at Aspley State School (2006).

So if you’re in Brisbane’s north-east this Friday, come along and join us in celebrating 250 from Shorncliffe State School from 6AM. There will of course be cake and the whole School Excursion shebang – even Channel 7 will be there to join in the party – we’ll see you there!

To have the 96five School Excursion come to your school – send in your nomination here!

