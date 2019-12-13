 Final School Excursion of 2019 to Bundamba State School – 96five Family Radio

Final School Excursion of 2019 to Bundamba State School

By Justin RouillonFriday 13 Dec 2019School Excursions

A muggy morning and the sound of track work met the 96five team this morning as we prepared for our final school excursion of 2019.

Bundamba is located in East Ipswich between the Bremer River and the Cunningham Highway, with the Bundamba State School nestled up against the Ipswich Turf Club.

Principal Jordan Burke.

At just shy of 150 years old the school has been a focal point in the community, and is set to remain so with the region experiencing high growth in population.  Principal Jordan Burke told 96five that the broadcast was the perfect way to wrap up the year.

“We’ve spent a lot of time this year bringing our community into the school and getting them involved.  Having the radio station here today is a really great celebration and culmination of that community involvement.”

Jennifer Howard is the State MP for Ipswich and told Ken, Nicky and Steve that many people in the community have only just recovered from the devastating floods in 2011.  And with Bundamba having experienced bushfires in the last week she spoke of the importance of being prepared for weather events across the holidays.

“Talk to your neighbours, keep an eye on them especially if they’re elderly.  Be prepared, stay calm and stay connected.”

Jennifer Howard MP

Jennifer Howard MP

You can listen to Ken, Nicky and Steve chatting with Channel 7’s Tony Auden, Principal Jordan Burke and Jennifer Howard MP in the audio player above.

Duke playing drums

Duke can rock out on the drums – who knew!

