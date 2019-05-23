FLASH BACK: 13 Years of School Excursions!

For the last 13 years, 96five has packed up the Breaky Show and hit the road to visit as many schools in the Brisbane area as they could!

Starting out at Aspley State School on the 24th of February 2006, the 96five School Excursion has come a long way, celebrating on Friday the 250th School Excursion at Shorncliffe State School!

Nearly 80 southside schools have been visited and close to 90 West and East schools hosting the 96five Breaky Team. However, the northside takes the cake with nearly 100 Schools visited over the last 13 years. Schools have varied in size from 27 Students at Mount Nebo State School in 2018, to over 2,000 kids at Stretton State College 2017!

We hope that over the years you have dropped down to say ‘hi’ at one of many School Excursions, and if not we hope to see you soon!

Check out some photos from over the years!