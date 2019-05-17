Get Your Tickets Now For the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast 2019 By Justin Rouillon Friday 17 May 2019

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is only weeks away (June 7) – why not join your 96five, and many church leaders and organisations to celebrate and pray for our city – you can get your tickets here.

Now in its 14th year, the annual Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity for Brisbane’s church communities to come together for a unique interdenominational gathering. The breakfast is a wonderful celebration of Brisbane’s Christian groups and a chance to connect and pray with members of the city’s vast church community.

This year we welcome Brisbane’s new Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to the Prayer Breakfast. Adrian was sworn in as Lord Mayor in April following the resignation of former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk. He has served the city in his role as Deputy Lord Mayor from 2011 until earlier this year, and was first elected to council in 2005, representing the Chandler Ward.

Adrian lives in Carindale with his wife Nina and their four children and is a supporter of many varied community organisations. These include church groups, environment and bushcare groups, P & C Associations, sporting groups, Neighbourhood Watch and seniors associations. He is the patron of the Tramway Museum at Ferny Grove and also vice patron for the Queensland Target Sports Inc.

It is such a privilege to join others from around Brisbane who are passionate about our city and understand the importance of lifting and supporting the leadership of our city in prayer.

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Saviour…” -1 Timothy 2:1-3

If you haven’t been to one of the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfasts we encourage you to get your tickets, today!

96five’s partnership with the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is exciting and important – as we believe we are called to not only support our City’s leaders but to take every opportunity to pray for them and our city – and what a better opportunity than to have them in the room to hear them.